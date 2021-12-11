Craig Campbell Family Christmas Show Comes to Columbia

The Craig Campbell Family & Friends Christmas Concert, set for Monday, December 20, has been moved to the beautiful Homestead Hall in scenic Columbia, Tennessee. Craig, his wife Mindy, and daughters Preslee and Kinni Rose will celebrate the holidays with performances by Dalton Dover, CJ Solar, Trea Landon, Styles Haury, Cody Cozz, and Kyla Jade.

“We’ve hosted a Christmas concert for friends, family, and fans for several years, and this year we’re adding a full band and special guests,” said Craig. “I can’t thank all of these great artists enough for sharing their talent and spending this special time with us.”

Pre-sale tickets are $20 in advance HERE or $25 at the door. Kids under 12 are admitted free. Gates open at 5 p.m., venue doors open at 6 p.m., and music starts at 7 p.m. The event will include a photo booth, holiday cocktails, fresh local baked goods and more.

Craig, Mindy and the girls recently released a family version the holiday classic “White Christmas” on their Grindstone Records label. Check out their beautiful rendition HERE.

Craig’s current single, “Never Mine,” recently became one of only three songs to hit #1 and remained there for 10 weeks on the CDX TRACtion True Indie Chart. The chart is compiled by CDX Nashville, a digtal and physical delivery music system for labels and artists to supply upcoming singles to all full-time US Country radio stations, satellite providers, syndicators and programming consultants.