Craig Campbell & Family Announces Christmas Shows at Grindstone Cowboy

The award-winning Grindstone Cowboy, owned by country hitmaker Craig Campbell and his wife Mindy, has become a popular gathering spot in Eagleville, Tennessee for delicious food, craft coffee, a full bar and live music. The couple announced the annual Grindstone Cowboy Christmas Concerts will return December 12, 13, and 14, 2025.

The joyful Christmas concerts begin at 7 p.m. each night and will feature Mindy, Craig and daughters Preslee and Kinni Rose. Special guests will include The Voice winner Bryce Leatherwood, American Idol and The Voice standout Thunderstorm Artis, American Idol finalist Mattie Pruitt, America’s Got Talent semi-finalist and The Voice contestant Dave Fenley, Ben Gallaher, and The Voice finalist Barrett Baber, and more to be added. The very limited tickets are $100 and include the concert and a signed poster and are available HERE.

Housed in a historic building at 115 North Main Street in the heart of Eagleville, Grindstone Cowboy won “Best Coffee Shop” and “Best Live Music Venue” in the Rutherford County (TN) Ruthies Awards after their first year of operation. In addition to amazing food and drink offerings, locals and visitors alike gather for monthly Karaoke Night, Open Mic Night, Trivia Night and a variety of music and comedy performances.

The Eagleville location is open Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is closed on Sunday.

The Campbells have been readying their second Grindstone Cowboy location, housed in a historic area of downtown Shelbyville, Tennessee. Renovations are underway with the proposed opening for Fall 2025. The top-rated Tennessee Crossroads television show featured Grindstone Cowboy last year.

