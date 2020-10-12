Craig Campbell, Chuck Wicks, Tyler Farr & Travis Denning to Perform in Spring Hill

If you are looking for a live country music concert, you can grab a limited ticket to this event in Spring Hill.

On Tuesday, October 20, Craig Campbell, Chuck Wicks, Tyler, Farr, and Travis Denning will perform at Spring Hill Middle School, 3501 Cleburne Road, from 7 p – 9 p.

Titled “Under the Starlit Sky,” this will be an unforgettable evening as these four musicians share their amazing vocals, excellent musicianship, and great storytelling.

This will be a family-friendly event with just 400 tickets available in the Spring Hill Middle School Auditorium. The limited number of tickets allows the opportunity to social distance Tickets are general admission for open seating – choose where you are comfortable. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

The concert will benefit the CrossCountry Cowboy Church’s new building fund.

Buy tickets here.