Cracker Barrel to Honor Veterans with a Free Breakfast

In celebration of Veterans Day, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store , a family dining and retail company, is proud to honor the brave men and women who have served our country by offering a complimentary Sunrise Pancake Special*, a scratch-made breakfast favorite, to all veterans and active-duty military dining in on November 11 at any of the nearly 660 Cracker Barrel locations. This gesture reflects Cracker Barrel’s longstanding tradition of hospitality and its commitment to honoring the legacy of service that defines our nation’s heroes.

“Honoring our nation’s heroes is deeply rooted in our heritage and tradition of hospitality,” said Sarah Moore, Chief Marketing Officer at Cracker Barrel. “At Cracker Barrel, we believe sharing a warm, delicious meal is one of the simplest yet most sincere ways to say thank you. We’re grateful for the chance to share a meal and a moment of connection with veterans and active-duty military from across the country this Veterans Day.”

The Sunrise Pancake Special, crafted with care in Cracker Barrel kitchens, features two golden, fluffy buttermilk pancakes made from scratch, topped with creamy whipped butter and rich, 100% pure natural syrup, served with a choice of fresh eggs or savory breakfast meat. It’s a warm, satisfying way to say “thank you” to those who’ve served.

Cracker Barrel guests can also enjoy exclusive savings through November 11, including 25% off** Duke Cannon products and military-themed merchandise and apparel, available in-store and online at CrackerBarrel.com, while supplies last.

While Cracker Barrel honors veterans in its restaurants, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation will support veterans with the launch of its inaugural “30 Charities in 30 Days” initiative. Throughout November, the Foundation will donate $150,000 to veteran-focused nonprofits, awarding $5,000 grants each day to an eligible charity chosen by one of 30 veterans nationwide. This effort aims to provide support and amplification for organizations that provide critical services to veterans and their families.

Source: Restaurant News

