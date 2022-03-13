Cracker Barrel Expands with Virtual Brand The Pancake Kitchen

Lebanon, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is proud to announce its breakfast-all-day, delivery-forward brand, The Pancake Kitchen by Cracker Barrel, will expand to operate out of nearly 100 more Cracker Barrel locations in 2022, bringing the offering to 200 locations nationwide. To make enjoying homestyle breakfast any time of day easier than ever, The Pancake Kitchen will serve a variety of pancakes and other breakfast favorites for delivery and pickup via DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“The expansion of The Pancake Kitchen by Cracker Barrel is part of our plan to make it as easy and convenient as possible for guests to enjoy one of our most popular homestyle breakfast favorites – whether they want pancakes at breakfast, lunch or dinner time!” said Matthew Schaefer, Cracker Barrel Senior Director of Strategy and Innovation. “As the trend in online ordering and partnership with on-demand delivery platforms continues, we are excited to evolve our strategy and offerings to ensure our guests are able to satisfy their cravings for ‘pancakes all flippin’ day™.’”

For families navigating busy schedules or young adults searching for more convenience, The Pancake Kitchen menu has everything from classic Buttermilk Pancakes to specialty flavors like Pecan, Blueberry, Confetti (fruity cereal) and Chocolate Chip, with the option to add famous Cracker Barrel sides like Loaded Hashbrown Casserole or Fried Apples – all prepared start to finish quickly and with care.

The Pancake Kitchen expansion includes multiple phases, with 150 locations as of this week and plans to expand to 200 locations throughout this year. The Pancake Kitchen is an extension of Cracker Barrel’s presence in the delivery-forward marketplace. The company also operates Chicken ‘n Biscuits by Cracker Barrel™, a chicken-focused virtual brand, and Cracker Barrel Kitchen™, the anchor brand for its ghost kitchen outposts that launched last October.

Guests can order their favorites from The Pancake Kitchen with DoorDash and Uber Eats from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time, daily. To keep up with the latest news on the brand, visit crackerbarrel.com/PancakeKitchen.