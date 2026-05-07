Cracker Barrel Brings Back Campfire Meals for Summer 2026

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is firing up summer 2026 with the return of its beloved Campfire Meals. Available now at Cracker Barrel locations nationwide, the limited-time menu features foil-wrapped Campfire Chicken and Campfire Beef — both seasoned with the brand’s signature campfire spices and slow-cooked for bold, comforting flavor. No tent required. More Eat & Drink News

How Long Have Campfire Meals Been on the Menu?

First introduced in the late 1990s, Campfire Meals have returned nearly every summer since, making 2026 close to the 30-year mark for this fan-favorite tradition. The limited-time menu comes back each year by popular demand, anchoring Cracker Barrel’s summer lineup with hearty, nostalgic dishes guests look forward to all year long.

What’s New on the Campfire Menu in 2026?

This year, Cracker Barrel is expanding the Campfire experience into breakfast with the debut of the Campfire Breakfast Skillet — a hearty, savory morning option available all day, seven days a week. The skillet features bacon, smoked sausage, roasted red peppers and onions, Colby cheese, and three scrambled eggs, all seasoned with Campfire Seasoning. It’s served over crispy Country Homestyle Potatoes — a brand-new side also seasoned with campfire spices — alongside warm buttermilk biscuits.

What Are the Foil-Wrapped Campfire Entrées?

The heart of the Campfire menu is the iconic foil-wrapped entrées, both slow-cooked to seal in savory, comfort-forward flavor:

Campfire Chicken — A marinated half-chicken seasoned with campfire spices, slow-cooked in foil with sweet corn, red skin potatoes, carrots, grape tomatoes, and onions in a buttery broth

Campfire Beef — Tender beef slow-braised with the same classic campfire vegetables and spices, sealed and cooked in foil for a hearty, flavorful result

Does Cracker Barrel Have Campfire Desserts?

Yes — two dessert skillets round out the campfire theme:

S’mores Brownie Skillet — A rich chocolate brownie topped with a roasted marshmallow and melting HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate Bar, served warm over crumbled graham crackers with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce

Cinnamon Roll Skillet — Fresh-baked mini cinnamon rolls with gooey cinnamon filling, finished with cream cheese icing and served warm

What Summer Drinks Are Available at Cracker Barrel?

Cracker Barrel is featuring a lineup of seasonal beverages alongside the Campfire menu:

S’mores Latte — Chocolate sauce, espresso, and steamed milk topped with whipped cream, marshmallow sauce, and graham cracker crumble; available iced or hot

Watermelon Lemonade — Classic old-fashioned lemonade blended with watermelon puree, with bottomless refills

Watermelon Mimosa — Sparkling wine paired with watermelon puree for a light summer cocktail

What America 250 Menu Items Is Cracker Barrel Offering?

In celebration of Cracker Barrel’s partnership with America250, the brand is rolling out three limited-time Americana-themed treats:

All-American Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake — The fan-favorite warm double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake with vanilla ice cream, topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles and a cherry

Cherry Coke Float — A nostalgic soda float made with Coca-Cola Cherry and two scoops of vanilla ice cream, topped with a cherry

All-American Kids Sundae — Vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, red, white, and blue sprinkles, and a cherry

Can You Take Campfire Flavors Home from Cracker Barrel?

Guests can bring the campfire experience home through Cracker Barrel’s Country Store, which features a curated selection of campfire-inspired products this summer, including s’mores-flavored treats, the brand’s signature campfire seasoning, and the new Campfire Kettle Chips.

To find a nearby location or browse the full seasonal menu, visit CrackerBarrel.com and follow Cracker Barrel on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Source: Restaurant News