Cracker Barrel Announces Return of Easter Heat n’ Serve Favorites, and New Spring Menu

February 28, 2024 – To celebrate Easter, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is announcing new meal offerings to help create a delicious home-cooked meal experience. Guests can enjoy new items like the Hot n’ Ready Easter Ham and Turkey Family Dinner and a Heat n’ Serve French Toast Bake or traditional favorites like the Easter Heat n’ Serve Ham or Prime Rib meals.

“This Easter, let Cracker Barrel do the homestyle cooking,” said Cracker Barrel Vice President of Culinary Thomas Yun. “With our convenient Heat n’ Serve meals, you can enjoy the same delicious, quality meal experience you expect from Cracker Barrel, but around your table with friends and family.”

Guests looking to enjoy a convenient, Easter meal at home for brunch or dinner have a variety of options to choose from including:

New! Heat n’ Serve French Toast Bake starts at $19.99 and features thick-cut country bread soaked in vanilla custard, topped with cheesecake filling then baked ‘til golden. Dusted with powdered sugar and topped with holiday sprinkles. Perfect for serving an Easter brunch crowd of up to six people. For those dining in-store, enjoy the all-new Fresh Berry French Toast Bake made with the same sweet and creamy French toast, but topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar. Served with strawberry syrup and choice of bacon or sausage.

starts at $19.99 and features thick-cut country bread soaked in vanilla custard, topped with cheesecake filling then baked ‘til golden. Dusted with powdered sugar and topped with holiday sprinkles. Perfect for serving an Easter brunch crowd of up to six people. New! Hot n’ Ready Easter Ham and Turkey Family Dinner includes thick-sliced, sugar-cured ham, turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes with roasted gravy, country style green beans, signature mac n’ cheese, dinner rolls and an apple streusel pie for dessert. It starts at $99.99 and serves four to six people.

includes thick-sliced, sugar-cured ham, turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes with roasted gravy, country style green beans, signature mac n’ cheese, dinner rolls and an apple streusel pie for dessert. It starts at $99.99 and serves four to six people. Returning guest Heat n’ Serve favorites start at $109.99 and include the Easter Heat n’ Serve Ham Family Dinner and Feast and the Prime Rib Family Dinner. Heat n’ Serve meals are fully prepared dinners for up to 10 guests and include protein, sides, bread and dessert*. Meals come chilled and ready to heat and serve in three hours or less.

Plus, now until May 5, enjoy seasonal menu additions, offering a variety of choices and flavors, including:

New! Golden Carolina BBQ Chicken Tenders : Fried Chicken Tenders drizzled with a signature sweet and tangy golden BBQ sauce, served with choice of two Country Sides, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Originally launched as a “to go” offer, Golden Carolina BBQ Chicken Tenders are now available for dine in.

: Fried Chicken Tenders drizzled with a signature sweet and tangy golden BBQ sauce, served with choice of two Country Sides, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Originally launched as a “to go” offer, Golden Carolina BBQ Chicken Tenders are now available for dine in. New! Sweet Cherry Spritzer** : The perfect spring-inspired wine cocktail features a combination of sweet cherry and Roscato Moscato wine with a splash of Sprite.

: The perfect spring-inspired wine cocktail features a combination of sweet cherry and Roscato Moscato wine with a splash of Sprite. Country Cherry Lemonade: Cracker Barrel’s classic old-fashioned lemonade with sweet cherry. Enjoy bottomless refills or a ½ gallon option to-go, perfect to pair with your Easter meal.

For more information on Cracker Barrel’s Easter Heat n’ Serve meals and new spring menu, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Source: Cracker Barrel

