This semester, 23 Christ Presbyterian Academy (CPA) upper school performers, twelve lower school students, and 13 upper school crew dedicated their talents to the spring musical Godspell. A magnetic rendering of compassion, community, sacrifice and love based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew, the music is by Stephen Swartz and the book by John-Michael Telebak.

Here, members of the upper school cast share a glimpse of their work as a gift of hope. The production that was to open on April 2 was produced and directed by Paula Y. Flautt, with music direction by Lynn Jung, and choreography by Lesa Roman. The video rendition was engineered and edited by alumni Tanner Roman of Roman Audio.

“The arts at CPA are not for the applause they generate, but for the gift they offer. And while we won’t be able to watch Godspell from the stage, or recognize our seniors’ last performance, these amazing young men and women still wanted to create something to offer the community,” says Head of School Nate Morrow.

Watch the mashup below: