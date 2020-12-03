CPA & Lipscomb Battle for State Title

The CPA Lions took on the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs today at 11 central time for the 2020 BlueCross Bowl for TSSAA Division II Class 2A State Championship. The CPA Lions eliminated Goodpasture two weeks ago 58-22 to advance to the game today.

These two teams did face off in the regular season and Lipscomb won that matchup 20-14.

The CPA Lions controlled the tempo of the game and came out on top 35-28 over Lipscomb Academy. CPA is your TSSAA Division II Class 2A State Champions!

CPA received the ball first and made quick work as they drove down the field to score a touchdown. Patterson scored on a short run to give the Lions an early 7-0 lead.

Both teams traded possessions but neither team was able to get in the end zone. The first quarter came to an end with the game still 7-0 CPA leading.

Early in the second quarter Lipscomb responded with a touchdown drive to knot things up at 7-7. Luther Richesson connected with Daniel Green for the touchdown pass and catch.

CPA responded with a touchdown drive of their own to reclaim the lead at 14-7. The Lions went eighty-five yards in under five minutes and capped it off with a Patterson four yard touchdown run.

The Lion defense held strong and forced a Mustang punt. CPA had the ball with a chance to add to their lead before halftime. They would in fact do that. The Lions’ Patterson added his third rushing goal line rushing touchdown of the first half to push the lead to 21-7.

Lipscomb had the ball with under a minute remaining and timeouts to work with. They drove the length of the field to get in scoring position. They would not get on the board before halftime though and the score remained 21-7.

Lipscomb would receive the ball to start the second half. The Mustangs drove the field and scored on a short rushing play from Alex Broome to eat away at the deficit making it 21-14.

CPA on the ensuing drive marched right down the field like they had all day and punched in another rushing touchdown from a yard out from Cade Law to go up by fourteen again 28-14.

Lipscomb Academy answered on the following drive as well. Alex Broome scored from two yards out to slice the CPA lead to 28-21. The Mustangs were hanging around and keeping it close.

CPA was driving as the third quarter came to a close. To start the fourth quarter, CPA was forced to punt. On that punt, the Mustangs blocked the punt and took over in great field position.

Lipscomb took the good field position and scored quickly after Luther Richesson swung the ball out to Alex Broome and Broome scampered in tie the game at 28-28.

CPA’s next possession they marched down the field as they continued to their ground attack. They were passed the fifty yard line with just over five minutes remaining in the game.

The Lions scored a touchdown with two minutes and thirty minutes remaining in the game. Cade Law connected with Cade Reynolds from three yards out to give the Lions a 35-28 lead late in the fourth quarter. In total, CPA took seven minutes and fifteen seconds off the clock on their touchdown drive.

After a great Lipscomb return, the Mustangs set up shop on the opposing forty-five yard line with a chance to tie the game. The CPA defense stepped up big time though as the first play of the drive, Cade Reynolds tipped the pass and Reid Williford caught it for an interception.

CPA took over with just over two minutes remaining and Lipscomb had two timeouts remaining. The Lions were looking to ice the game away with a first down. After converting on a third and one with a Patterson run up the middle, the Lions were able to milk away the rest of the clock with Lipscomb unable to stop it.

The CPA Lions won the TSSAA Division II Class 2A State Championship over Lipscomb Academy 35-28.

Check out the live scoreboard at: