CPA Athletics Names Carrol DeNure new Varsity Volleyball Head Coach

Christ Presbyterian Academy Athletics is pleased to announce Carrol DeNure as the new Varsity Volleyball Head Coach. DeNure comes to CPA with a wealth of coaching experience, a love of the sport, and a passion for building strong character in young women.

DeNure comes to Nashville from Flint Hill School in Oakton, Va., outside of Washington D.C., where she started the girls volleyball program as head coach in 2003 and led the program through the 2020 season. She also served as the Assistant Athletic Director at Flint Hill.

DeNure has coached ten VISAA State Championship teams and 11 Independent School League Championship teams. Her accolades are many, including Pigskin Club of Washington Coach of the Year, Washington Post Coach of the Year, VISAA Division I Coach of the Year for nine years, and American Volleyball Coaches Association Regional High School Coach of the Year in 2018.

DeNure has coached four Virginia State Gatorade Players of the Year, five Washington Post All-Met Players of the Year, eight VISAA Division I Players of the Year, and three undefeated teams. Originally from Chattanooga, DeNure is a member of the Soddy Daisy High School Hall of Fame, and she is an active member of the NIAAA and achieved her CAA accreditation.

“I am extremely excited and thankful for the opportunity to lead the CPA Volleyball program! I have felt a strong connection with CPA’s mission and values, as well as the school’s emphasis on all aspects of the student educational experience,” says DeNure. “My vision for the volleyball program is to build and create a hard-working and competitive culture that develops strong, confident young women. My goal is to make sure that our players leave CPA not just being better volleyball players, but that they are better people who have grown spiritually and mentally.”

Carrol will be joined by her husband Dave DeNure as the CPA Varsity Volleyball Assistant Coach and Middle School Volleyball Head Coach. Dave has over 30 years of volleyball coaching experience assisting Carrol at Flint Hill School, and holding prior head coaching roles at Morris Knolls High School (17 years), New Jersey Institute of Technology (16 years), and East Stroudsburg University. Dave and Carrol’s involvement in the D.C. area club and school volleyball scene comes highly lauded by their coaching peers as well as the volleyball community at large.

“Coach DeNure has built a program from the ground up in Virginia, and we are grateful for the vision and wisdom she is bringing to the volleyball program at CPA. Her support for girls athletics will make a positive impact on our community that will go far beyond the volleyball court, and we look forward to having Carrol and Dave join the coaching staff at CPA,” says CPA Athletic Director Mike Ellson.

Fore more information, contact CPA Athletic Director Mike Ellson at [email protected]