How COVID is Changing the CMA Awards

With just days away from the annual CMA Awards to be held at Bridgestone Arena, there are a few last-minute changes due to COVID.

Airing on Wednesday, November 11, at 7 pm, this year will mark the 54th annual event. On Monday, two performance changes were announced due to COVID.

Lee Brice has tested positive for COVID. Brice was set to perform his duet with Carly Pearce “I Hope You’re Happy Now” which is nominated for ‘Music Video of the Year’ and ‘Musical Event of the Year.’

“Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music,” his rep said in the statement to People Magazine.

A CMA spokesperson also confirmed that Brice was tested prior to arriving onsite for any of the show rehearsals or activities.

Charles Kelley, from Lady A, will now be performing with Carly Pearce.

Another performer also tested postive for COVID- Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, the country duo was also set to perform during the award show. Hubbard shared the news with fans via Instagram. Stating,Some of y’all guessed it….. Got the Rona. Asymptomatic.

Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful.” The duo is nominated for ‘Vocal Duo of the Year.’

Chris Stapleton has now been added to the performance lineup with his latest single “Starting Over.” Stapleton is nominated for ‘Male Vocalist of the Year’ and ‘Music Video of the Year’ for “Second One to Know.” It’s been five years since Stapleton wowed the crowds when he performed “Tennessee Whiskey” with Justin Timberlake. Billboard reports Stapleton made history after that performance it’s the only time in CMA history that an artist’s performance pushed an album to the top of the Billboard 200.

