COVID-19: What Industries Are Reopening in Williamson County?

A lot has happened recently regarding COVID-19. Specific businesses have begun to re-open and the state has issued guidance on how to safely reopen these industries.
It’s a lot to keep track of, so here is a list of articles we’ve recently published that highlight some of the local industries that have begun to reopen in Williamson County.
*Of note: The reopening of the below businesses only pertains to businesses in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. These six counties – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – will create individual plans in consultation with their locally-run health departments.
1Close Contact Businesses – Can Reopen May 6
Close contact businesses include hair salons, barbershops, spas, massage facilities and more. Gov. Lee announced these businesses can reopen May 6 and the state released guidance for how close contact businesses can reopen. Read More.
2Houses of Worship – Reopen Date to be Determined by Each Individual Faith Community
Friday, the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives is recommending a phased approach to resuming in-person gatherings. Gov. Lee says each individual fath community can “determine the proper time and how to incorporate these guidelines to worship in a way that protects the health of their congregation.” Read More.
3Gyms & Exercise Facilities – Reopened May 1
Gyms and exercise facilities are allowed to reopen under guidance created by Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group. In addition to strict adherence to CDC guidelines, the State recommends gyms, fitness/exercise facilities, or substantially similar facilities and activities put into place an assortment of measures to protect consumers and employees. Read More.
Locally, the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will gradually reopen a number of facilities with modified schedules, amenities and limited occupant capacities that meet social distancing requirements beginning Monday, May 4, 2020. Read More.
4Restaurants – Dine-in Services Reopened April 27
Under guidance from the state, restaurants were permitted to re-open their dining rooms April 27th. A few points in the state’s guidelines for restaurants include limiting the number of customers to 50% capacity, spacing tables 6 feet apart, limiting tables to no more than 6 guests. Read More.
5Retail Stores – Reopened April 29
Retail stores were permitted to reopen April 29. Like restaurants, state guidelines call for retail stores to limit the number of customers to 50% capacity. A few other points in the state’s guidelines for retail stores include utilizing plastic shields between customers and clerks at service counters, establishing one-way aisles and much more. Read More.
6Community Opening: Amenities at Franklin Parks – Some Reopened May 1
In addition to the aforementioned businesses, Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey announced the re-opening of some amenities in Franklin Parks. These amenities include tennis courts, basketball courts, the skate park, equestrian trails, dog parks and more. Read More.