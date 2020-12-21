COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Change at Ag Center Begins Today

Beginning today, December 21, the COVID-19 testing schedule at county sites will be different to allow for staff members to transition to administering the COVID-19 vaccine to health care providers and first responders.

New Testing Schedule

For Ag Center Testing Site

4215 Long Lane, Franklin

Drive-through COVID-19 testing available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30am – 12:30pm.

Drive-through self-testing will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 8:30am – 12:30pm

“We’re making this transition so our Department of Health staff can assist with administration of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “State-run health departments currently collect an average of only 16 percent of all COVID-19 tests statewide, and our change will not affect the wide availability of testing through private providers in Tennessee. While the arrival of vaccines is welcome, it is imperative that we not let up on basic best practices and continue to protect each other by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and staying home when sick.”

How Self-Testing Works

The new COVID-19 self-tests will be offered to adults on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Dec. 21.

On these days, public health staff members at each TDH COVID-19 testing site will provide self-testing kits to adults (18 and over) who wish to be tested.

Individuals will remain in their vehicles while completing paperwork and collecting their samples. Health departments will submit the samples for testing.

Adults tested with the new self-tests will register and receive their results online.

Test results may be available within 72 hours of arrival at the lab, depending on the volume of tests the testing lab receives.

Information will be provided to participants at testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.

COVID-19 testing is widely available through local health departments and other health care providers. Click here for a list of places to get tested.

Holiday Schedule

TDH county health departments will be closed and will not offer COVID-19 testing Dec. 24 – 25 and Dec. 31, 2020 – Jan. 1, 2021 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.