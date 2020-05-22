



The coronavirus has rapidly changed many aspects of daily life, from how we work, dine, educate our children, and enjoy social companionship. But there’s one thing COVID-19 can’t change, and that’s the beautiful summer weather that’s headed to Middle Tennessee.

For our customers, many of whom may be stuck at home a little more than ordinary these next few months, the approaching summer weather means it’s time to get your pool into tip top shape! First, some good news…

“According to the CDC, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs. Proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection (e.g., with chlorine and bromine) of pools and hot tubs should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.”

As a respiratory illness, the likelihood of coronavirus transmitting in a pool is extremely low. That being said, it is still possible for coronavirus to transmit while using a pool. This could happen through face-to-face contact with someone carrying the virus or through physical contact with a contaminated surface.

Our team at Peek Pools recommends regular disinfection of surfaces, such as pool ladders and grip bars, deck furniture, and other surfaces in the vicinity of your swimming pool.

Excellence In Pool Maintenance During COVID-19

We’re proud to offer excellence in our pool maintenance services, just as we carry high standards in creating world-class swimming pools and spas. Choose from one of two pool maintenance packages:

Ultimate Pool Service – Customers who take advantage of this economical option receive chemical balancing, general maintenance, and servicing. This package can be extended for a monthly fee. Peek Pools customers receive this package free of charge for 30 days.

– Customers who take advantage of this economical option receive chemical balancing, general maintenance, and servicing. This package can be extended for a monthly fee. Peek Pools customers receive this package free of charge for 30 days. Platinum Pool Service – When you want the best, this is the package you need! This pool service includes weekly cleaning maintenance, chemical balancing, and general servicing. Chemicals and repairs are available for an additional fee.

Of course, you can always give us a call to see how we can satisfy your unique requirements. We are happy to offer custom-tailored services for our great customers in Middle Tennessee!

Let’s Get You Ready for Summer!

Ready to get your pool in peak condition? We’ve got you covered. Call us today at (615) 866-8800.

