For many families, summer is a time for children to enjoy a variety of camps. To keep campers and camp employees safe, the State has issued summer camp guidelines as part of its “Tennessee Pledge” plan.

“Each camp must make the decision whether to be open or closed, based on their unique situation and the needs in their community. At a minimum, however, camps seeking to operate during this time should refer to the decision tree published by the CDC to determine camp readiness for re-opening. In addition, camps should follow the guidelines discussed here,” states the guidelines.

Here’s a look at the summer camp guidelines. Read all of them here.

Employee Protection

Screen all staff reporting to work for COVID-19 symptoms with the following questions:

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days (Note: does not apply to medical personnel, first responders, or other individuals who encounter COVID-19 as part of their professional or caregiving duties while wearing appropriate PPE)?

Are you experiencing a cough, shortness of breath or sore throat?

Have you had a fever in the last 48 hours?

Have you had new loss of taste or smell?

Have you had vomiting or diarrhea in the last 24 hours?

Best practice: employers to take staff temperatures onsite with a no-touch thermometer each day upon arrival at work

Minimum: temperatures can be taken before arriving. Normal temperature should not exceed 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit

Consumer Protection

Screen campers for illness upon arrival to camp each day:

Question campers and/or their guardian regarding COVID-19 symptoms (same questions as listed in the “employee protection” section)

Campers with temperatures above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit should not be permitted on premise Limit Group Sizes and Mixing: Cohort campers in small groups of ten or fewer campers and schedule those small groups to do activities and eat meals together. Limit congregation and mixing between cohorts. Groupings should include, to the extent possible, the same children each day to minimize potential exposure. Limit the mixing of camper groups, by staggering special activities for example. Clean or disinfect equipment between groups, when possible.

Business Process Adaptations

Limit non-essential persons in the facility.

Pick-up and drop-off protocols: Pick-up and drop-off should occur outside the facility, unless it is determined that there is a legitimate need for the parent to enter a facility.

of high-touch surfaces, equipment and common areas of the facility using disinfectant cleaning supplies according to CDC guidelines and applicable licensing agencies If a camper or staff member has a confirmed case of COVID-19:

Close off areas used by the person who is sick. Open outside doors and windows to increase air circulation in the areas.

Wait up to 24 hours or as long as possible before you clean or disinfect to allow respiratory droplets to settle before cleaning and disinfecting.

Clean and disinfect all areas used by the person who is sick, such as offices, bathrooms, and common areas.

If more than 7 days have passed since the person who is sick visited or used the facility, additional cleaning and disinfection is not necessary.

to reduce spread of the virus within those confined spaces Modify dining plans in order to maximize social distancing. For example, campers should eat meals with their assigned cohort/small group and maintain at least 6 feet between each cohort/group. Consider staggered meal shifts reduce density of persons within dining areas.

to reduce exposure to outside individuals and other locations that may not be sanitized in accordance with CDC protocols Close communal rooms such as showers, locker rooms and lockers until further notice. Ask campers instead to use small gym or similar bags to store personal belongings.

, such as swimming pools, in accordance with CDC Considerations for Public Pools and ERG’s Swimming Pool Guidelines Temporarily close water fountains and encourage campers to provide their own water.

Overnight Camps

Before resuming overnight camps, the Economic Recovery Group advises operators to consider additional protective measures for residential camps as outlined in the American Camp Association (ACA) guidance. In addition to the other recommendations herein, the following guidelines apply to overnight camps: