The State has issued guidelines for noncontact sports as part of the Tennessee Pledge to safely reopen re-introduce sports.

These guidelines are intended for youth and adult noncontact sports. “Noncontact sporting events and activities” mean sports that can be conducted while substantially maintaining appropriate social distancing, and that involve at most only close contact or proximity between participants that is incidental to the activity. Such sports include, but are not limited to, baseball, softball, volleyball, golf, disc golf, tennis and other racket sports, cycling, track and field and running events, cricket, and equestrian.

For the time being, contact sporting events and activities are prohibited. “Contact sporting events and activities” are sports for which there is a requirement or substantial likelihood of routine, sustained close proximity or physical contact between participants. For example, some sports, such as wrestling are scored by impacting an opponent, while others, including football or rugby, require tackling of players. Others like basketball, soccer, lacrosse, competitive cheer, rugby, ice and field hockey, rowing, mixed martial arts, wrestling, boxing, and other combat sports involve participants being in close, sustained proximity and likelihood of physical contact. “Contact sporting events and activities” does not include training or otherwise engaging in elements or aspects of such sports or activities in a manner that do not involve close contact with other persons. Collegiate and professional sporting events and activities may be conducted if permitted by, and pursuant to, the rules or guidelines of their respective governing bodies.

Executive orders from the governor and/or local orders in six counties with a locally-run county health department (Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Shelby, and Sullivan) continue to limit group sizes for participation in social and recreational gatherings and require persons or groups of certain sizes to maintain separation from other persons or groups outside their own group. Venues, teams and leagues should be mindful of applicable orders and ensure that their activities facilitate compliance with them.

Notice to parents or guardians of youth participating in group sporting activities:

Parents should not permit children to participate in sporting activities if the child has a confirmed case of COVID-19 or exhibits any symptom of COVID-19.

If after recent participation in sporting activities the child develops symptoms or is confirmed as positive for COVID-19, you should consult their healthcare provider and report such occurrence to the coach or other administrator.

Parents are encouraged to make efforts to limit potential COVID-19 exposure by any vulnerable persons (identified by the CDC as those who are over age 65 or have severe underlying medical conditions) who are members of the same household or come into frequent, close contact with individuals who participate in youth sports.

Safeguarding Guidance

In addition to adherence with CDC guidelines, all facilities, organizers, staff, coaches, athletes, and spectators associated with youth or adult noncontact sports should implement these guidelines to assist with safely resuming sporting events.

Event Organizers, Facility Managers/Staff, Vendor, and Volunteer Protection

Screen all staff and volunteers reporting to work/event for COVID-19 symptoms with the following questions:

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days? (Note: This does not apply to medical personnel, first responders, or other individuals who encounter COVID-19 as part of their professional or caregiving duties while wearing appropriate PPE.)

Are you experiencing a cough, shortness of breath or sore throat?

Have you had a fever in the last 48 hours?

Have you had new loss of taste or smell?

Have you had vomiting or diarrhea in the last 24 hours?

Best practice: employers or organizer to take temperatures onsite with a no-touch thermometer each day upon arrival at work/event

Normal temperature should not exceed 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit

Coach, Athlete, Official, and Spectator Protection

Screen coaches, athletes, officials, and spectators for illness upon arrival to facility each day with the same health questions as mentioned above.

Limit group sizes and mixing. Keep groups small and, to the extent possible, avoid mixing between groups

Require that all athletes, coaches, and officials wash or sanitize their hands upon arriving and leaving each day, and encourage spectators to do the same. Athletes and coaches should regularly wash their hands or use hand sanitizer between activity while on-site

Athletes, managers/coaches, and umpires/officials should bring their own personal beverages to all athletic activities. Drinks should be labeled with the person's name. If a parent or coach provides beverages for the team, utilize single-person containers and label for each athlete

If the organizer provides hydration stations or coolers (e.g., water table for team or group run participants), limit prep areas to persons other than essential staff. Provide cups for pick up by athletes at separate areas/tables in a manner that does not encourage congregation, or separate coolers by at least six feet.

Facility- or Administrative-Related Process Adaptations

Arrange any seating areas, tables, chairs, etc. (indoors and out) at least 6 feet from each other. If safe distances are not achievable, barricade or remove seating areas.

Post signs encouraging social distancing (visible to athletes and spectators). Use signs or ground markings to indicate proper social distancing at ticket booths, concession areas, bathrooms, or anywhere else a line is anticipated to form. If necessary for the venue, consider establishing a "guest flow" plan, including managing queues and making walkways or stairways one-way or clearly divided for bi-directional travel, with appropriate directional signs/markers. Address high-traffic pedestrian intersections to maximize physical distance between persons

Limit the number of people present in bathroom facilities at any one time to reduce potential exposure within those confined spaces, and ensure that sanitization is occurring at increased intervals

Individuals should not congregate in common areas following the event or practice and should depart the premises as soon as is reasonably possible

Positive COVID-19 case management: Organizer should maintain a complete list of coaches, athletes, and staff present at each event and be prepared to cooperate with the local health department in the event of a confirmed case of COVID-19 by a participant.

Continue to offer virtual participation options, particularly for persons who are vulnerable or uncomfortable in larger groups (e.g., hybrid or virtual 5K)

, particularly for persons who are vulnerable or uncomfortable in larger groups (e.g., hybrid or virtual 5K) Limit awards ceremonies or post-event celebrations to reduce potential for larger crowds

