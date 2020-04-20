The Williamson County Health Department (WCHD), in partnership with the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (WCEMA), have relocated the COVID-19 drive-through testing locations to the Williamson County Agricultural Center at 4215 Long Ln, Franklin, TN 37064. The location change was due to an increased community turnout for testing.

On Saturday, April 18th the Department performed 663 COVID-19 tests during the state-wide testing event at the Franklin Clinic.

Testing will be available at the Agricultural Center at the following times:

Monday, April 20th – 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21st through Friday, April 24th – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nurses and/or National Guard medics will continue to collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.

“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to the Williamson County Ag Center to receive testing for COVID-19,” said Cathy Montgomery, County Director. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing may remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”

The Franklin and Fairview Health Department Clinics will continue to provide WIC (phone counseling only), high risk primary care services and immunizations for children and high risk populations. COVID-19 testing will be provided at the Williamson County Agricultural Center.

TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.