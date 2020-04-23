The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 18 drive-through events across the state this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.
Locally, the Williamson County Health Department (WCHD) is hosting COVID-19 drive-through testing event for the community on April 25, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Williamson County Agricultural Center on 4215 Long Lane, Franklin TN.
“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” said Cathy Montgomery, County Health Director. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing may remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”
WCHD continues to provide testing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Agricultural Center. Public health nurses and/or National Guard and State Guard medics will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.
Individuals can subscribe to the Williamson County’s Public Information text opt-in system by texting keyword WCCOVID to 888-777.
A list of all testing sites open this weekend are:
Saturday, April 25
Bledsoe County
Bledsoe County High School
877 Main Street, Pikeville
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Gibson County
Milan Elementary School
1100 Middle Road, Milan
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Greene County
Greene County Fairgrounds
123 Fairgrounds Circle, Greeneville
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Hamilton County
Opus Inspections Emissions Testing
1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Jefferson County
Walters State Community College
Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center
1615 Pavilion Drive, White Pine
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Knox County
Knoxville City Auditorium, Parking Area
500 Howard Baker Ave., Knoxville
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Maury County
Columbia State Community College
1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Shelby County
Christ Community Health Center
969 Frayser Blvd., Memphis
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Smith County
Smith County Ag Center
159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage
12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Williamson County
Williamson County Ag Expo Center
4215 Long Lane, Franklin
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Sunday, April 26
Anderson County
Roane State Community College
Oak Ridge Campus
701 Briarcliff Ave., Oak Ridge
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Franklin County
Southern Middle Tennessee Pavilion
1041 Wilton Circle, Winchester
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Hamilton County
Opus Inspections Emissions Testing
1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Hawkins County
Volunteer High School
1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Henderson County
First Methodist Church
27 East Church St., Lexington
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Lawrence County
Rotary Park
927 North Military Ave., Lawrenceburg
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Montgomery County
Montgomery County Health Department
330 Pageant Lane, Clarksville
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Putnam County
Putnam County Health Department
701 County Services Drive, Cookeville
12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
