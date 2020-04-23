The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 18 drive-through events across the state this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.

Locally, the Williamson County Health Department (WCHD) is hosting COVID-19 drive-through testing event for the community on April 25, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Williamson County Agricultural Center on 4215 Long Lane, Franklin TN.

“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” said Cathy Montgomery, County Health Director. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing may remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”

WCHD continues to provide testing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Agricultural Center. Public health nurses and/or National Guard and State Guard medics will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.

Individuals can subscribe to the Williamson County’s Public Information text opt-in system by texting keyword WCCOVID to 888-777.

A list of all testing sites open this weekend are:

Saturday, April 25

Bledsoe County

Bledsoe County High School

877 Main Street, Pikeville

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Gibson County

Milan Elementary School

1100 Middle Road, Milan

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Greene County

Greene County Fairgrounds

123 Fairgrounds Circle, Greeneville

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Hamilton County

Opus Inspections Emissions Testing

1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Jefferson County

Walters State Community College

Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center

1615 Pavilion Drive, White Pine

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Knox County

Knoxville City Auditorium, Parking Area

500 Howard Baker Ave., Knoxville

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Maury County

Columbia State Community College

1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Shelby County

Christ Community Health Center

969 Frayser Blvd., Memphis

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Smith County

Smith County Ag Center

159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Williamson County

Williamson County Ag Expo Center

4215 Long Lane, Franklin

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday, April 26

Anderson County

Roane State Community College

Oak Ridge Campus

701 Briarcliff Ave., Oak Ridge

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Franklin County

Southern Middle Tennessee Pavilion

1041 Wilton Circle, Winchester

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hamilton County

Opus Inspections Emissions Testing

1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hawkins County

Volunteer High School

1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Henderson County

First Methodist Church

27 East Church St., Lexington

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Lawrence County

Rotary Park

927 North Military Ave., Lawrenceburg

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Health Department

330 Pageant Lane, Clarksville

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Putnam County

Putnam County Health Department

701 County Services Drive, Cookeville

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.