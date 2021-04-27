All COVID-19 Capacity Limitations to be Lifted in Nashville

As 40% of Davidson County’s total population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announces that all COVID-19 capacity limitations in Nashville/Davidson County will be lifted on Friday, May 14th. Nashville began its reopening phases in May 2020.

The indoor mask mandate remains in effect and stadium capacity will be determined by facility management.

May 14th marks six weeks since the vaccine became available to all adults in Nashville. Also, six weeks is the time needed to reach full immunity from the slowest of the three available vaccines, explained Mayor Cooper.

Here’s what Mayor Cooper and Nashville health leaders say:

