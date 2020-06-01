The summer of 2020 will probably look different for most families in our community, however, a lack of organized sports doesn’t mean you can’t stay active! As the temperatures swing up into a full summer heat, we’re encouraging families to enjoy tons of outdoor fun and water sports together!
Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood has all the equipment you need to enjoy outdoor activities together as a family. Check out some of these fun items in stock now:
1Sevylor KIT Outback Joey 4 person Raft (9′ x 2′) $119.99
*** Extra strong PVC Construction * Electronically welded seams * Four sturdy, molded oarlocks * DIN safety chamber * All around grabline * I-beam floor construction * Motor mount fittings * Fishing rod holder * Gear pouch * 2 Boston valves * Includes #44B oars and 204T pump
2Hyperlite Opal 132 cm Womens Wakeboard $149.99
3Byerly Wakeskate $129.99
4NEW V-Tech 500 Inline Adjustable Skates by Roller Derby Skate Company; $49.99
* EZ Push Button Adjustable Sizing
5NEW Boys Ion Adjustable Inline Skates by Roller Derby Skate Company; $44.99
* EZ Push Button Adjustable Sizing
6Safety First ! NEW CM-3 Road Bicycle/Skate Helmet with Tail Light $19.99
Available in Black, Forest Green, Teal, White, Midnight Blue
7NEW Quip Mini Cruiser 22.5″ Complete Skateboard $24.99
Available in Watermelon; Orange; Crimson/White
8NEW and Gently Used Adult and Children’s Tennis Racquets ~ For the LOVE of the game!
9Fore tons of outdoor fun ~ GOLF!
Bags, clubs, shoes, balls ~ we have everything you need to enjoy the game.
10NEW and Gently Used Disc Golf Discs, Target Baskets and Carrying Bags
11NEW Bocce Ball Set $9.99
*Perfect for Backyard Fun * Includes 8 90mm Molded Bocce Balls and 1 40 mm Scoring Jack/Pallino
Our COVID-19 Hours and Precautions
Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood’s store is fully open and also offers curbside service and pickup and other contactless shopping methods. We are operating with the following special precautions:
Open 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday
Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday
Open 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday
Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood staff manages the number of customers inside the store. Additionally, we are asking that all patrons wear face masks/coverings when they shop with us.
Other Shopping Options
Don’t want to come inside? Not a problem! We’ve got you covered with * Curbside Service and Pickup * FaceTime Shopping * Delivery of large items to your driveway * Pickup of large items you would like to sell to us from your driveway * Ship directly to you (some restrictions).
FaceTime Shopping
Available during store hours, please contact us at 615-661-1107 to schedule a time to shop. Once we are on FaceTime with you, we will shop the store with you to find exactly what YOU need!
CASH on the SPOT
We want to buy YOUR gently used sports and fitness equipment and gear! We will evaluate the items you would like to sell at our curbside or in the store for CASH. You can also Trade In your gear and Trade Up for the gear that you need by choosing in-store credit for the items you are selling to use towards your next purchase. If you have large equipment you would like to sell, please send us an email (coolspringspias@yahoo.com) with photos and your phone number to ensure your large equipment is a brand, year and model we carry.
Come Visit Us Today!
Ready to get active with your family? We’ve got everything you need for outdoor summer fun!
Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood
1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350
Brentwood, TN 37027
615-661-1107
www.playitagainsportsbrentwood.com
coolspringspias@yahoo.com
Facebook: playitagainbrentwood
Instagram: brentwoodpias
