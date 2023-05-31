Couple Wanted After $2k Theft from Target

Franklin Police are asking for assistance in locating two suspects in a theft case.

Below is a video released by Franklin PD.

2023001744 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

They are wanted after filling their cart with merchandise at the Cool Springs Target, and then leaving with it through an emergency exit.

The two fled with almost $2,000 in merchandise, in a gold 4-door Chevy sedan.

If you recognize them, please call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.

