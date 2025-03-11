Couple Displaced After Fire Damages Franklin Home

A couple has been displaced after a fire damaged their home in the Carlisle subdivision yesterday afternoon. FFD was dispatched at 2:36 PM after a neighbor saw smoke and called 911.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the roofline and eaves of the two-story, 3,000-square-foot home. They stretched a hose line to the second floor and located the fire above the ceiling. Firefighters quickly opened the drywall and extinguished the rapidly growing fire in the attic space. Fortunately, the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

According to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King, the fire originated in the attic above the second-floor bonus room. While the exact cause remains undetermined, he said investigators have not ruled out electrical and natural gas-related sources. He estimated damage to the home at $100,000.

The Franklin Fire Department reminds residents to ensure their smoke alarms are working properly and to have home heating and electrical systems checked regularly.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email