Couple Arrested in Nashville on Indictments for Child Rape

March 29, 2024 – An East Nashville couple was arrested last week on several counts of child rape.

Angel Slattery, 38, and her husband, Michael Slattery, 24, are alleged to have both repeatedly raped the victim over the course of five years.

A five-month long investigation, by Youth Services Division Detective Rachael Robinson, led to the arrest of the couple last Thursday. The couple was recently indicted by a grand jury.

The victim was 7 years old when the alleged abuse began. He reported that the couple, who had custody of him for a time, would sexually assault him together and separately.

Both suspects were taken into custody by Violent Crimes detectives on Dickerson Pike. They are charged with five counts of rape of a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child, displaying sex acts to a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Source: MNPD