September 1, 2023 – Franklin Police are asking for assistance in a theft case.

Two suspects allegedly used credit cards stolen from a gym locker at Life Time Athletic to purchase nearly $2,000 in gift cards at Sam’s Club.

There is a cash reward if anyone has information.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.

Source: Franklin Police Department