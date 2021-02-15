Williamson County Health Dept. Cancels Vaccines and COVID-19 Testing Feb. 16

Williamson County Health Department vaccine administration and COVID-19 testing is CANCELED tomorrow, Feb, 16th. The public information line will also be closed. Anyone with an appointment has been notified, and will be able to reschedule their appointment.

Anyone with an appointment has been notified and will be able to reschedule their appointment.

