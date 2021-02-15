Williamson County Health Dept. Cancels Vaccines and COVID-19 Testing Feb. 16

Williamson County Health Department vaccine administration and COVID-19 testing is CANCELED tomorrow, Feb, 16th. The public information line will also be closed.
Anyone with an appointment has been notified and will be able to reschedule their appointment.
