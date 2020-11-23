County COVID-19 Testing Sites Offer Extended Hours Around Thanksgiving Holiday

Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group is making more COVID-19 testing options available for Tennesseans statewide leading up to and just after Thanksgiving.

The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee National Guard will extend operating hours at 35 county health departments, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time, on Mon., Nov. 23, and Mon., Nov. 30.

Tennessee National Guard personnel will also support testing during extended hours at health departments in the Davidson, Hamilton, and Knox counties.

COVID-19 testing at county health departments is free to those who want to receive a COVID-19 test.

A complete, statewide list of all COVID-19 testing sites is available at https://covid19.tn.gov/testing-sites/

All 89 rural county health departments will be open Mon., Nov. 23, through Wed., Nov. 25. County health departments will be closed and will not provide COVID-19 testing from Thurs. Nov. 26, through Sat. Nov. 28, 2020.

Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control & Prevention has a guide available with recommendations for making Thanksgiving safer to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among family and friends. The guide is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html.

Nearby County Health Department with Expanded Hours are listed below. These sites are open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 23 & Nov. 30, 2020. For a complete list, click here.

Williamson County Ag Expo Center

4215 Long Lane, Franklin

Maury County Health Department

1909 Hampshire Pike, Columbia

Rutherford County Health Department

100 W. Burton St., Murfreesboro