County Commission Approves WCS 2023-24 District Budgets

The Williamson County Commission approved all four of the district’s budgets for the 2023-2024 school year: the General Purpose School Fund of $517,589,466; the Central Cafeteria Fund of $19,015,289; and the Extended School Program Fund of $6,337,642. The County Commission approved the 2023-24 Capital Needs Budget after amending it from $16,252,690 to $13 million.

By approving the budgets, the Commission also approved a six percent raise for salaried and hourly district employees. The new fiscal year began July 1.

“I want to thank the County Commission and Mayor Rogers Anderson for continuing to support Williamson County Schools,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “This budget gives the district the ability to continue providing an excellent educational experience for our students and families.”

The June 26 and July 10 County Commission meetings may be viewed in their entirety on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

