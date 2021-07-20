County Commission Approves WCS 2021-22 School Board Budgets

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-

WCS employees will receive a four percent raise as part of the budgets approved by the Williamson County Commission July 12.

The budgets include the 2021-22 General Purpose School Fund of $414,579,134; the Extended School Program Fund of $4,939,162; the Central Cafeteria Fund of $14,068,454; and the Capital Needs budget of $10,213,666. These funds will cover the projected student increase for the 2021-22 school year as well as the increased cost of health insurance. Funding for the new WCS Online K-8 and 9-12 schools, which currently have around 600 students enrolled, is also included.

“I want to thank County Mayor Rogers Anderson and County Commissioners for their support of our School Board’s budget,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “This budget will help us continue to provide the excellent educational experience our families expect, and it shows support for our employees with a raise and the continuation of an excellent benefits package.”

The County Commission meeting may be viewed in its entirety.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here