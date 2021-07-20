County Commission Approves WCS 2021-22 School Board Budgets

WCS employees will receive a four percent raise as part of the budgets approved by the Williamson County Commission July 12.

The budgets include the 2021-22 General Purpose School Fund of $414,579,134; the Extended School Program Fund of $4,939,162; the Central Cafeteria Fund of $14,068,454; and the Capital Needs budget of $10,213,666. These funds will cover the projected student increase for the 2021-22 school year as well as the increased cost of health insurance. Funding for the new WCS Online K-8 and 9-12 schools, which currently have around 600 students enrolled, is also included.

“I want to thank County Mayor Rogers Anderson and County Commissioners for their support of our School Board’s budget,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “This budget will help us continue to provide the excellent educational experience our families expect, and it shows support for our employees with a raise and the continuation of an excellent benefits package.”

The County Commission meeting may be viewed in its entirety.