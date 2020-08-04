



The “Beer Never Broke My Heart” singer Luke Combs wed Nicole Hocking over the weekend.

Sharing the news via Instagram, Combs said, “Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever.”

Hocking stated via Instagram, “Yesterday was the most special day!! I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you! Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year! So excited to share more of this day soon. much love!”

Combs confirmed to People magazine, the couple wed in their south Florida home on August 1 in an intimate wedding with family. Wedding plans changed due to COVID and they are planning a larger celebration next year.

The couple began dating in 2016 and became engaged in November 2018. The two met when Hocking was working at BMI before Combs had a record deal.



