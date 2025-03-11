Country Singer Hardy and Wife Caleigh Welcome a Baby

Hardy, the country singer/songwriter, is now a dad.

The “One Beer” singer shared the news on social media with his wife, Caleigh, on Sunday, March 9th, that they welcomed a baby girl.

This is the couple’s first baby, born on March 7th. Sharing, “Rosie Ryan Hardy 🤍 Born March 7, 2025-9 pounds 2 ounces” with several photos of the baby with the couple and one of Hardy pinching Rosie’s cheeks.

Country artists who congratulated the couple include Randy Houser, who shared, “So beautiful!! Congrats to you and your beautiful family, buddy.”

Lauren Alaina shared, “She is perfection. We are so proud of you both. Congrats. Can’t wait for our girls to be besties.” Dierks Bentley shared, “Yes!” Koe Wetzel shared, “Congrats!!!”

The couple announced their pregnancy in October of 2024 on social media.

Sharing, “You have been our favorite little secret to keep…Baby Hardy coming February 2025.”

Hardy will begin the Jim Bob World Tour in May, kicking off in California with special guests Koe Wetzel and Stephen Wilson Jr.

