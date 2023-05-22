Country Music Star Ernest to Headline Stars for Second Harvest Event

Country music star ERNEST will join acclaimed hit songwriter and founder of Big Loud Records and Big Loud Shirt, Craig Wiseman, for a night of music at the 2023 Second Harvest benefit concert presented by American Airlines. Stars for Second Harvest will be hosted at the historic Ryman Auditorium on June 6 at 7:30 p.m. by longtime partner, Craig Wiseman, for his final time.

While Stars for Second Harvest will continue after Wiseman’s departure, don’t miss the last chance to see one of Nashville’s iconic country music songwriters showcase his talents at a venue among the most celebrated in modern music. Country singer-songwriters Rodney Clawson and Chris Tompkins are set to take the Ryman’s stage, and there will be a special performance by Jake Worthington.

Concert tickets are currently on sale for $50, with preferred seating for $75, plus applicable service charges. Tickets are available at axs.com, Ryman box office, Ryman.com, or by calling (615) 889-3060. Proceeds from the concert benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee in their efforts to provide food to people facing hunger and work to advance hunger solutions in our community. For more information, visit secondharvestmidtn.org.

“I am thrilled to have ERNEST headlining for the return of Stars for Second Harvest,” said Wiseman. “In addition to ERNEST, we have an amazing lineup of singer-songwriters. All of this is made possible by the generous support of our show sponsor American Airlines. It’s going to be a great night for a great cause!”

“At American Airlines, we remain deeply committed to giving back to the communities where we operate, and we are proud to partner with Second Harvest,” said Griffin Gonzalez, Director, Partnerships and Community at American. “With the incredible talent coming together in support of Second Harvest’s mission, this event will raise critical funds to provide thousands of meals for Middle Tennesseans at risk of hunger.”