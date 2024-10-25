Country Music Hall of Fame was Awarded National Medal of Arts

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum was awarded the prestigious National Medal of Arts by President Joe Biden during a special ceremony at the White House. Established by Congress in 1984, the Medal is the highest award given to artists and arts institutions by the United States government. It is awarded to individuals or groups who are “deserving of special recognition by reason of their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support and availability of the arts in the United States.”

The ceremony recognized 20 National Medal of Arts recipients representing the past two years. Primarily awarded to individuals, the museum was the only institution included among the new recipients.

Kyle Young, chief executive officer of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, accepted the Medal on behalf of the institution. Young has worked at the museum for more than 45 years, leading its move from Nashville’s Music Row to the city’s downtown in 2001 and major expansion in 2014.

“Our museum and country music itself were both born of humble beginnings — an origin that made it common for many to dismiss the artform or any careful study of it,” said Young. “The National Medal of Arts is a treasured validation of our longtime commitment to country music’s cultural significance, even when our work was not considered a serious endeavor. For more than a century, this music has given voice to the thoughts, feelings, hardships, triumphs and values of our country’s people. This prestigious recognition, to me, says that our institution is on the right track — collecting, studying and cherishing country music while holding to a broad approach including all forms of American vernacular music in its narrative. The institution’s achievements have not come without a fair share of challenges and risks, but resilience was born out of humble beginnings — for both the music and its museum. And the story is still being written. With country music now recognized and received globally, our role has not changed. We will continue to preserve and interpret its past, present and future, while holding it carefully in the public trust for future generations.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, located in Nashville, Tennessee, has been called the “Smithsonian of country music,” celebrated for its broad cultural impact, educational mission and unrivaled collection of historically important artifacts. Chartered by the state of Tennessee in 1964, the nonprofit museum has worked to collect, preserve and interpret the evolving history of country music through exhibits, publications, educational programs and more. As the world’s largest repository of country music history, the museum teaches its diverse audiences about the enduring beauty and cultural importance of the artform.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email