Country Music Hall of Fame to Feature Keyboardist Bobby Wood

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will feature keyboardist Bobby Wood in an upcoming program for its in-depth interview series, Nashville Cats. The ongoing series showcases musicians and session singers who have played important roles in support of artists in either the recording studio or on concert tours. The program will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. in the museum’s Ford Theater.

Bobby Wood earned the admiration of the musicians he has worked with, including Country Music Hall of Fame members Garth Brooks, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Sam Phillips and Elvis Presley. Raised on a family farm in Mississippi, Wood moved to Memphis after high school to pursue a music career. His recording of “If I’m a Fool for Loving You” was rising up the charts in 1964 when a car wreck laid him up for six months. After recuperating, Wood focused on session work and songwriting. He became a pivotal member of legendary studio crew the Memphis Boys, who were responsible for numerous hits recorded at American Sound Studio, including records by Presley, Neil Diamond, Wilson Pickett and Dusty Springfield. After moving to Nashville in 1972, Wood recorded with Country Music Hall of Fame members Garth Brooks, Kris Kristofferson, Kenny Rogers and Tammy Wynette, along with many others. He has played in Brooks’ studio band since the beginning of Brooks’ career.

The interview will be moderated by museum writer-editor RJ Smith and will be illustrated with vintage photos, film and recordings.

Nashville Cats is included with museum admission and free to museum members. Seating is limited, and a program ticket is required for admittance. Purchase tickets here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email