Country Music Hall of Fame Opens ‘American Currents: State of the Music’ Exhibition Featuring 2024’s Biggest Stars

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum celebrated the opening of its newest exhibition American Currents: State of the Music. Presented annually, American Currents takes a broad view of the genre over the past year to explore musical developments, artist achievements and notable events, as determined by the museum’s curators and editorial staff. The exhibit runs through January 2026 in the museum’s ACM Gallery.

Featured in American Currents is a selection of artists, musicians and songwriters who figured prominently in country music in 2024. Artists represented with artifacts this year include Jessi Alexander, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Amythyst Kiah, Carín León, Shelby Lynne, Megan Moroney, Orville Peck, Post Malone, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Taylor Swift, Turnpike Troubadours, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

A section of the exhibit titled “Unbroken Circle” highlights musical connections between artists, including those who share musical perspectives or have been influential to their paired artist. Featured artifact pairings include Wyatt Ellis and Sierra Hull, Ella Langley and Jamey Johnson, Zach Top and Keith Whitley and Kaitlin Butts and Miranda Lambert.

American Currents also explores important country music moments in 2024, including Beyoncé’s release of Cowboy Carter, as well as the year’s chart-topping country albums, singles and highest-grossing tours. The exhibit features a video compilation of significant performances and events from the past year, including some of the artists mentioned above as well as Zach Bryan, Chappell Roan, Dasha, Sierra Ferrell, Rosie Flores, Wyatt Flores, From Where I Stand: The Concert Celebration, Sturgill Simpson and Country Music Hall of Fame members Joe Bonsall, Toby Keith and Kris Kristofferson, as well as a touchscreen interactive highlighting key awards show moments.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email