Country Music Hall of Fame Offering Free Admission For One Day Only

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is pleased to partner with the Ford Motor Company Fund for the museum’s 14th Ford Community Day, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Museum admission will be FREE from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Sunday as a way to say “thank you” to the Middle Tennessee community and to reward lucky out-of-town visitors. Tours of Historic RCA Studio B will also be free and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to touring the exhibit galleries, visitors can choose from a variety of programs and events that offer fun for all ages. The gold-selling trio Runaway June (“Buy My Own Drinks”), made up of Stevie Woodward, Natalie Stovall and Jennifer Wayne will perform, headlining a full day of activities, which include a Songwriter Session with Parker Welling (“Love You Like I Used To,” Russell Dickerson; “What’s Your Country Song,” Thomas Rhett), a Musician Spotlight with Country Music Hall of Fame member and Grammy winner Charlie McCoy and various family programs. Visitors will also be able to drop into Hatch Show Print’s classroom between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to print a holiday card and learn more about one of America’s oldest working letterpress print shops.

Performances include:

Songwriter Session: Parker Welling (11 – 11:45 a.m., Ford Theater)

(11 – 11:45 a.m., Ford Theater) Performance: Runaway June (12:30 – 1:15 p.m., CMA Theater)

(12:30 – 1:15 p.m., CMA Theater) Musicians Spotlight: Charlie McCoy (2 – 2:45 p.m., Ford Theater)

Family programs in the Taylor Swift Education Center include:

Creative Zone: Sparkle, Fringe and Rock & Roll: Wearing the Western Edge (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

(10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Ukulele Workshop and Blues Jam with Harmonica Player Carlos DeFord Bailey (10:30 – 11 a.m., 11:15 – 11:45 a.m. and Noon – 12:30 p.m.)

(10:30 – 11 a.m., 11:15 – 11:45 a.m. and Noon – 12:30 p.m.) Velvet Elvis Painting (1:30 – 3:30 p.m.)

(1:30 – 3:30 p.m.) Musical Instrument Petting Zoo (2 – 4 p.m.)

Reservations for tickets to the performances are available at countrymusichalloffame.org/ford22. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the museum on Sunday, Dec. 11, Ford Community Day.

In addition to programming and events, special discounts are available to museum visitors that day. Ford Community Day visitors who show their Ford car key will receive 10% off purchases in the Museum Store and Hatch Show Print, and on food and beverage purchases at Red Onion and Bajo Sexto (excludes alcohol and gift certificates).

Visitors who wish to purchase a museum membership on this day will receive $5 off an Individual Level membership and $10 off a Family Level membership. The discount will be honored only on Dec. 11, 2022, at both the membership desk and online. Visit countrymusichalloffame.org/membership and use discount code FORD2022.