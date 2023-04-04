Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Tanya Tucker to Perform Two Nights at The Ryman

Tanya Tucker—the newest inductee into The Country Music Hall of Fame—will perform two special shows this spring at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on June 3 and 4. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m. CT, with additional tour dates to be announced soon. Fans can sign-up for exclusive artist presale access, which begins tomorrow at 10:00a.m. CT, by visiting www.tanyatucker.com/tour.

.

“The Ryman is the Mother Church of Country Music,” Tanya shares. “It’s my favorite place in the World to play! But this time it’s not just one show…it’s Two!! I’m more than excited to be performing June 3 and 4. And I bet they’ll be a few surprises!! Tanya Mother Tucker is coming to the Mother Church and I can’t wait!!!”

Tanya has partnered with PLUS1 with $1 per ticket going to support Farm Aid and their work to cultivate a vibrant, just and resilient family farm-centered system of agriculture in America.

Tucker’s landmark 2019 album, While I’m Livin’—her first new album in 17 years—reintroduced Tucker to a new generation and went on to win the Grammy for Best Country Album as well as Best Country Song for its poignant single, “Bring My Flowers Now.”

Born in Seminole, Texas, Tanya had her first country hit, the classic “Delta Dawn,” at the age of 13 in 1972. Since that auspicious beginning, she has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts.

To keep up with Tanya Tucker, go to TanyaTucker.com.