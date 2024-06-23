Country Music Hall of Fame Hosts Concert Celebrating Release of ‘From Where I Stand: The Black Experience in Country Music’

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a free concert celebrating the release of the expanded box set and online experience, From Where I Stand: The Black Experience in Country Music, created in collaboration with Warner Music Nashville.

Coinciding with Black Music Month, From Where I Stand: The Concert Celebration, Presented by Amazon and Riverview Foundation, was hosted in the museum’s CMA Theater and attended by a full house. The concert featured performances by a variety of artists represented in the project, including Blanco Brown, Cowboy Troy, Tony Jackson, Hubby Jenkins, Miko Marks, Wendy Moten, Rissi Palmer, Darius Rucker, The War And Treaty and Barrence Whitfield.

Led by concert co-producers Rissi Palmer and Shannon Sanders, artists performed their own songs, as well as paid tribute to other artists featured in the collection. The concert was filmed and will be released on the museum’s website on Thursday, Sept.12.

Performances included:

Rissi Palmer – “Country Girl,” and “Bad Case of the Blues”

Hubby Jenkins – “Eighth of January”

Barrence Whitfield – “Irma Jackson” and “Hank and Lefty Raised My Country Soul”

Wendy Moten – “Til I Get It Right” and “Release Me”

Tony Jackson – “The Grand Tour” and “I Didn’t Wake Up This Morning”

Miko Marks – “It Feels Good” and “Misty Blue”

Cowboy Troy – “I Play Chicken with the Train”

Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

The War And Treaty – “I Can’t Stop Loving You” and “Yesterday’s Burn”

Darius Rucker – “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It,” “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’” and “Wagon Wheel”

All performers – “Will the Circle Be Unbroken”

The band featured concert music director Shannon Sanders with Tyler Cain, Rob Cureton, Kery “KG” Greene, Olivia Jones, Jon “DJ Smoke” Lucas, MarQo Patton and Lars Thorson.

About From Where I Stand

Originally released in 1998 by the museum and Warner Music Group, From Where I Stand returns as a multifaceted, educational initiative, including an expanded CD box set, concert celebration and a free-to-access online experience. The collection spans a century of music and traces the many ways Black Americans have created, contributed to, and been influenced by country music.

The box set and online experience now include a fresh wave of Black artists in country and Americana who emerged through 2020. New essays by recording artists Rhiannon Giddens and Rissi Palmer join the original essays by distinguished music scholars and journalists.

All the music in the box set can now be heard on the museum’s website via From Where I Stand: The Online Experience. The free online experience includes all the incisive essays, archival photographs and video, and historical track notes for each selection, as well as resources from the museum’s archive and resources for educators.

