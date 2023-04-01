Country Music Hall of Fame Extends Bill Anderson Exhibit

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has extended its exhibition Bill Anderson: As Far as I Can See through Monday, Sept. 25. The exhibit opened in December 2021 and was originally scheduled to close this month.

“We’re pleased to extend Bill’s exhibit, which has been popular among visitors,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Bill Anderson is one of America’s preeminent songwriters and most beloved entertainers. We’re excited that our guests will be able to enjoy his exhibit a little longer and take in the breadth and depth of Whisperin’ Bill’s unparalleled career.”

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Anderson has placed 80 records on the Billboard charts as a recording artist, with his singles reaching country’s Top Twenty more than 40 times. His original songs have been recorded by a wide array of artists, including James Brown, Elvis Costello, Aretha Franklin, Jerry Lee Lewis, the Louvin Brothers, Dean Martin, Willie Nelson, Charley Pride, Connie Smith, George Strait and many more. As a songwriter, he’s placed songs on the country charts in seven consecutive decades, collaborating in recent years with artists Kenny Chesney, Jamey Johnson, Brad Paisley and many others.

The exhibit traces Anderson’s story from his youth in Georgia, where he excelled as a baseball pitcher and sportswriter while in high school and a disc jockey in college, through his contributions as one of the most decorated recording artists and songwriters in history. Items featured in Bill Anderson: As Far as I Can See include historic photographs, treasured keepsakes, instruments, manuscripts and more. Touchscreen interactives also give visitors the opportunity to delve into Anderson’s songs and songwriting process through archival materials, performance clips and exclusive interview footage where Anderson reveals the stories behind his songs.

Learn more about the exhibit and reserve tickets on the museum’s website.