Country Music Hall of Fame Displays New Artifacts From Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum has updated the display in its Taylor Swift Education Center with new artifacts from Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. Beginning now, these objects will be on view for museum visitors through spring 2026 and are accessible with general museum admission.

The record-breaking Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour sold out 149 stadiums across five continents between March 2023 and December 2024, taking more than 10.1 million fans on a musical journey through her extensive catalog. Swift performed for a collective 517 hours and learned to say “Welcome to The Eras Tour” in 13 languages. In recognition of the tour and its fan community, artifacts displayed in the museum’s Taylor Swift Education Center are from her “Fearless” set of the tour. Items include:

Swift’s custom Roberto Cavalli couture silver fringed dress with crystal embellishments.

Christian Louboutin silver embellished boots worn by Swift.

Swift's Gibson J-180 Custom Crystal guitar. The instrument was customized by the Swift family — with more than 5,000 Swarovski crystals and Taylor's favorite number, 13, inlaid with crystals on the guitar's body.

The Taylor Swift Education Center within the museum will continue to display special artwork commemorating the 2023 U.S. leg of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour incorporating friendship bracelets that Swift received from fans.

Additionally, on display in the museum’s recently updated American Currents: State of the Music exhibition, are objects from the “Speak Now” portion of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, which include:

The custom-designed Nicole + Felicia Couture tiered gown — made with 500 yards of glitter tulle in various shades of purple and embellished with more than 3,000 crystals —

Swift wore when she performed “Enchanted” and “Long Live” during the “Speak Now” era segment.

The Taylor GSLJ Living Jewels acoustic guitar — with a turquoise blue finish and koi fish inlays on the fingerboard and top — Swift played when she performed “Long Live (Taylor’s Version)” on Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. She also used the guitar during her “Speak Now World Tour” (2011-2012) and in the 2022 music video for “Anti-Hero.”

The Taylor Swift Education Center is located within the museum’s galleries. The two-story, 7,500-square-foot center opened in 2013 and was made possible through a generous donation from Swift to the museum’s capital campaign, which doubled the size of the nonprofit cultural organization. The education center includes classrooms, youth art installations, interactive galleries and learning labs with resources to facilitate distance learning and songwriting programs. In 2024, 117,542 individuals participated in 2,003 in-person and virtual education programs offered by the museum — many of the onsite programs originated in the Taylor Swift Education Center.

In support of the opening, the museum will invite visitors to create their very own friendship bracelet from 1-3 p.m. in the Taylor Swift Education Center on Saturday, April 19.

