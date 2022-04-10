Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to Feature Cindy Cashdollar and Kenny Lovelace as Next Nashville Cats Honorees

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will feature steel guitarist Cindy Cashdollar and fiddler and guitarist Kenny Lovelace in two upcoming programs for its in-depth interview series Nashville Cats. The ongoing series showcases musicians and session singers who have played important roles in support of artists in either the recording studio or on concert tours.

Cindy Cashdollar – Saturday, May 14, at 2:30 p.m. in the museum’s Ford Theater

Dobro and lap steel guitarist Cindy Cashdollar grew up in Woodstock, New York, where she was part of the blues and folk scenes, playing with local legends John Herald, Paul Butterfield and Rick Danko and Levon Helm of the Band. After working with Leon Redbone in the late 1980s, Cashdollar moved to Texas in 1992 to join western swing group Asleep at the Wheel. During her 10 years with the band, Cashdollar appeared on “Austin City Limits,” recorded seven albums, won five Grammys and collaborated with Country Music Hall of Fame members Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton.

Cashdollar has toured and recorded with a long list of notable artists, including Marcia Ball, Beausoleil, Bob Dylan, Sonny Landreth, Albert Lee, Van Morrison, Pinetop Perkins, Rod Stewart and Dwight Yoakam. In 2011, she was the first woman to be inducted into the Texas Steel Guitar Hall of Fame, and she was inducted into the Texas Music Hall of Fame in 2012. Her latest album, Waltz for Abilene, was released in 2020. This interview and performance will be illustrated with archival photos, recordings and film clips. The program is presented in support of the museum’s exhibit Outlaws & Armadillos: Country’s Roaring ’70s.

Kenny Lovelace – Saturday, June 18, at 2:30 p.m. in the museum’s Ford Theater

For more than 50 years, Kenny Lovelace has served as guitarist, fiddler, bandleader and right-hand man for Jerry Lee Lewis. Lovelace can be heard on Lewis’ Nashville recordings, including “Another Place Another Time,” “What’s Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me),” “She Still Comes Around (To Love What’s Left of Me),” “She Even Woke Me Up to Say Goodbye” and “Thirty Nine and Holding.” He was born in 1936, in Cloverdale, near Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

Lovelace has toured the world with Lewis, played fiddle on the Oak Ridge Boys’ 1983 hit “Ozark Mountain Jubilee” and performed with Chuck Berry, Country Music Hall of Fame member Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, the Rolling Stones and others. He has joined Country Music Hall of Fame member Marty Stuart on television appearances, concert stages and recording dates. This interview will include archival photos, audio and film clips.

Nashville Cats is included with museum admission and free to museum members. Seating is limited, and a program ticket is required for admittance. Visit here for more information.