Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Names New Troubadour Advisory Council Members and Leadership Team

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s Troubadour Advisory Council, comprising talented and dedicated young leaders in the Nashville community, has named its 2022 members, as well as its leadership team.
The leadership team includes:
- Patrick Thomas, Chair (President, Silverfish Media)
- Zach Farnum, Vice-Chair (Owner, 117 Entertainment)
- Katie Cline Moore, Vice-Chair (Owner, Cline Co Business & Financial Management)
- Mary Lauren Teague, Vice-Chair (Owner, Dotted i Entertainment)
This newly appointed leadership team will work closely with the Troubadour Advisory Council’s 2022 members, including:
- Scott Adkins (President/CEO, Adkins Publicity)
- Chris Beverly (Attorney, King & Ballow Law Offices)
- Lyndsay Church (Director, Regional Promotion, Columbia Nashville, Sony Music Nashville)
- Kasey Cleckler (Owner, Executive + Performance Coach, Cape + Anchor)
- Nina Jenkins (Creative Director, Jody Williams Songs)
- Elizabeth Lombardi (Attorney, Milom Horsnell Crow Kelley Beckett Shehan PLC)
- Brenden Oliver (Sr. Manager of Awards & Strategic Initiatives, Country Music Association)
- Will Overton (A&R Director, Warner/Chappell Music)
- Carter Robinson (SVP Portfolio Manager, Music Entertainment & Sports Group, Pinnacle Bank)
- Molly Shehan (Partner, Milom Horsnell Crow Kelley Beckett Shehan PLC)
- Casey Thomas (Director, Publicity and Creative, Monument Records)
- Josh Tomlinson (Director – Creative, BMI)
- Torianne Valdez (Sr. Program Manager, Musicians on Call)
About Troubadour Membership
A community of young professionals, Troubadour members enjoy quarterly networking events at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. They connect with other like-minded professionals, ages 21-45, and play a part in supporting the museum’s educational mission.
Troubadour membership directly supports the museum’s Community Counts program, which provides free museum admission to youth from Davidson County and bordering counties.
For more information, including benefits, visit: www.CountryMusicHallofFame.