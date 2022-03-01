Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Names New Troubadour Advisory Council Members and Leadership Team

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s Troubadour Advisory Council, comprising talented and dedicated young leaders in the Nashville community, has named its 2022 members, as well as its leadership team.

The leadership team includes:

Patrick Thomas, Chair (President, Silverfish Media)

Zach Farnum, Vice-Chair (Owner, 117 Entertainment)

Katie Cline Moore, Vice-Chair (Owner, Cline Co Business & Financial Management)

Mary Lauren Teague, Vice-Chair (Owner, Dotted i Entertainment)

This newly appointed leadership team will work closely with the Troubadour Advisory Council’s 2022 members, including:

Scott Adkins (President/CEO, Adkins Publicity)

Chris Beverly (Attorney, King & Ballow Law Offices)

Lyndsay Church (Director, Regional Promotion, Columbia Nashville, Sony Music Nashville)

Kasey Cleckler (Owner, Executive + Performance Coach, Cape + Anchor)

Nina Jenkins (Creative Director, Jody Williams Songs)

Elizabeth Lombardi (Attorney, Milom Horsnell Crow Kelley Beckett Shehan PLC)

Brenden Oliver (Sr. Manager of Awards & Strategic Initiatives, Country Music Association)

Will Overton (A&R Director, Warner/Chappell Music)

Carter Robinson (SVP Portfolio Manager, Music Entertainment & Sports Group, Pinnacle Bank)

Molly Shehan (Partner, Milom Horsnell Crow Kelley Beckett Shehan PLC)

Casey Thomas (Director, Publicity and Creative, Monument Records)

Josh Tomlinson (Director – Creative, BMI)

Torianne Valdez (Sr. Program Manager, Musicians on Call)



About Troubadour Membership