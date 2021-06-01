Country Music Hall of Fame Wins 3 Telly Awards

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s BIG NIGHT (At the Museum), the most ambitious digital program in its history, has been recognized in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. Written, directed and produced by museum staff, BIG NIGHT is the Silver Telly Winner in three categories­­­–Online: Concert, Online: Not-for-profit and Fundraising and Online: Museums and Galleries.

On October 28, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum debuted BIG NIGHT (At the Museum), a much-needed fundraiser in support of the institution’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. During BIG NIGHT, viewers witnessed thirteen, special performances that were staged and filmed in the museum’s galleries and performance venues during temporary closure. For these performances, curators safely removed historic instruments from their exhibit cases and placed them in the hands of today’s music masters, who embraced the rare opportunity to play them in support of the museum.

Artists featured in BIG NIGHT include Alison Brown, Kane Brown, Carlene Carter, Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Keb’ Mo’, Brad Paisley, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart, The War and Treaty, Dan Tyminski and Lucinda Williams. BIG NIGHT was hosted by Country Music Hall of Fame member-elect Marty Stuart with audio supervision by Dave Cobb.

From its premiere to present, BIG NIGHT (At the Museum) has attracted over 4 million viewers and raised more than $1.1 million for the nonprofit museum’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. BIG NIGHT is available for free, on-demand viewing on the museum’s YouTube Channel.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards are the world’s largest honor for video and television content across all screens. The Telly Awards are selected by The Telly Awards Judging Council, a group of leading video and television experts from some of the most prestigious companies in entertainment, publishing, advertising and emerging technology, such as WarnerMedia, NBC News, Framestore NY and Vimeo to name a few.