Country Music Hall of Fame to Reopen in September

The Country Music Hall of Fame closed in March due to COVID-19 but will reopen in September.

Members will able to visit the Hall of Fame on Wednesday, September 9, the museum will open to the public on September 10 at 9 am.

“We closed March 13, and since that day we have been anticipating and preparing for the museum’s reopening,” said Kyle Young, museum CEO in a release. “The museum places its highest premium on health and safety. Because there has been steady improvement in the number of COVID-19 cases and a significant decline in transmission rates locally plus a decrease in new cases nationally over the past four weeks, we have decided to reopen. The museum experience will be slightly different—visitors will wear masks, practice social distancing, tour in smaller groups and enter the museum according to a pre-arranged, staggered schedule, and there will be no in-person programming. But our commitment to sharing the country music story has not changed.”

The following protocols are in place for visitors.

Masks for staff and guests over age 2

Temperature checks for staff and guests entering the building

Intensified and expanded cleaning routines, which include disinfecting high-touch surfaces such as elevator buttons, touchscreens and handrails

Timed ticketing and touchless transactions

Tours of Hatch Show Print and RCA Studio B will resume with a reduced number of visitors. The Taylor Swift Education Center remains closed at this time and all in-person programming remains on hold.

For the latest information, visit CountryMusicHallofFame.org.