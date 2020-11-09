Country Music Hall of Fame Offers Free Admission to Armed Services Members on Veterans Day

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will honor active-duty and retired armed services members with free museum admission on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11. To thank the United States Armed Forces, past and present, the museum will also extend free admission to up to three immediate family members.

Timed admission tickets can be reserved by calling 615-416-2001, or tickets can be obtained at the museum’s box office on Nov. 11. Valid military ID is required to claim tickets. Due to limited capacity, advanced reservations are highly recommended.

Active duty and retired armed services members will also receive a 10 percent discount at Circa, the Museum Store and the Hatch Show Print retail store on Nov. 11.

The museum’s online Songwriter Session—at 7 pm Central Tuesday, Nov. 10, featuring Bob Regan and Mike Byer—also will recognize those who serve and have served in the armed forces. A Nashville-based songwriter, Regan is founder and director of Operation Song, an organization that pairs professional songwriters with veterans, active-duty military and their families. Joining Regan is Byer, a veteran, songwriter and Operation Song program director. This Songwriter Session will be streamed live on the museum’s website Facebook page and YouTube channel

Free admission is available only at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Hatch Show Print and Historic RCA Studio B tours may be purchased for additional fees. Valid military identification required.

For more information, visit www.countrymusichalloffame.org .