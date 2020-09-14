Country Music Hall of Fame Expands Virtual Student Programming

As more students continue to homeschool or continue with virtual learning, the Country Music Hall of Fame is offering educational opportunities for students.

The museum’s special homeschool opportunities take place virtually on the first Wednesday of each month. Upcoming dates and themes:

October 7, 2020: STEAM — Technology Over Time

November 4, 2020: Virtual Guided Highlights Tour

December 2, 2020: Holiday Cards with Hatch Show Print

Distance learning and available-for-classroom programs include:

Words & Music: Teach Language Arts Through Lyric Writing —allows students to tell their stories by writing original song lyrics while developing language arts skills.

—allows students to tell their stories by writing original song lyrics while developing language arts skills. Songwriting 101: Introduction to Words & Music —students learn songwriting fundamentals and co-write a song with a professional songwriter.

—students learn songwriting fundamentals and co-write a song with a professional songwriter. STEAM: Listening Technology Over Time —students explore the gamut of music listening technologies—from the gramophone to the iPod—in this collaborative, interactive program.

—students explore the gamut of music listening technologies—from the gramophone to the iPod—in this collaborative, interactive program. STEAM: Science of Sound at Historic RCA Studio B —students act like sound engineers and evaluate how properties of sound waves shaped the oldest operating studio on Nashville’s historic Music Row.

—students act like sound engineers and evaluate how properties of sound waves shaped the oldest operating studio on Nashville’s historic Music Row. Dazzling Designs —in this program highlighting country designers and instrument makers, students review elements of design and discuss representations of culture, symbolism and individuality in style.

—in this program highlighting country designers and instrument makers, students review elements of design and discuss representations of culture, symbolism and individuality in style. Guided Tours – students experience the museum and Hatch Show Print via a guided tour

Free professional development webinars connecting the museum to language arts, social studies, music, science, and visual arts curriculums are available. These workshops help educators prepare students for museum visits and programs and offer creative approaches in teaching core subjects.

Special homeschool opportunities will take place on the first Wednesday of each month. Themes include songwriting, music-making, art-making, STEAM, Hatch Show Print, and the History of Country Music. Programs are $10 per family and require pre-registration. More information can be found here.

Virtual programs are offered at no cost to Metro Nashville public schools and begin at $125 for others not in the Metro Nashville school district. Teachers can apply for the museum’s Arts Access subsidy to cover costs.

The museum also offers free Traveling Trunks to bring the sounds of country music into the classroom. For two weeks, students can feel, hold, play, and hear the timeless tools of musicians. Each kit features real instruments and accessories meant to connect your students with music in an engaging, hands-on way. The trunks need to be picked up and dropped off at the museum by the teacher.