Country Music Group Pistol Annies Performed at Columbia Venue for The Tonight Show

The Mulehouse in Columbia made its television debut as the Pistol Annies performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

In a social media post, The Mulehouse stated, “We made our network television debut! Did y’all see the Pistol Annies last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon? We were so honored to have them performing from right here at The Mulehouse!”

Pistol Annies is comprised of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley who performed “Hell of a Holiday”, the title track from their new holiday album.

City of Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder shared on Twitter, “Today, I was honored to welcome to @ColumbiaTNUSA @mirandalambert & the @PistolAnnies incl @ashleymonroe &@guitarleena. Seeing them shoot music video in our town, on the same stage (@The_Mulehouse) where I had pre-school performances as a kid, was a moment I’ll never forget.”

The Mulehouse is located at 812 S High Street and opened earlier this year as an event space and entertainment venue.

Find more information about The Mulehouse on their website here.