Country Music Band Exile to Ring in the New Year at Harken Hall

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the legendary country music band Exile on December 31. Relive the magic of their chart-topping hit “Kiss You All Over” and enjoy an early midnight countdown at Harken Hall, the stunning new venue in Madison.

Formed in 1963, Exile rose from small gigs to topping both pop and country charts during their 60-year-long career. Their 1978 hit “Kiss You All Over” spent four weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s pop chart before they transitioned to country music, scoring ten No. 1 singles like “I Don’t Want To Be A Memory” and “Give Me One More Chance.”

Reuniting in 2008, the original members of Exile continue to tour, now showcasing their 2023 release, A Million Miles Later. The band features J.P. Pennington, Les Taylor, Sonny LeMaire, Marlon Hargis and Steve Goetzman. Over the years, Exile has toured with legendary acts such as Aerosmith, Fleetwood Mac, The Oak Ridge Boys, Kenny Rogers and The Judds.

Opening for Exile, Tony Jackson, a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry, brings his rich, traditional country vocal style to the stage. His latest album, I’ve Got Songs to Sing, features 11 tracks, including collaborations with Randy Travis and Rhonda Vincent, as well as a heartfelt rendition of “Wichita Lineman.” With more than 100 million video views, Jackson continues to connect with audiences through timeless themes and deeply moving songs.

In harmony with the highly anticipated performances, guests can explore the stunning new Harken Hall while enjoying an early midnight countdown and a celebratory champagne toast.

Doors open on December 31 at 6:30 p.m., with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m. and concluding at 10:30 p.m.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115, with complimentary parking available. New Year’s Eve tickets are available now and can be purchased on the Harken Hall website: https://www.harkenhall.com/.

