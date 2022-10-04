Country legend Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90, reports Associated Press.

In a statement released by the family to AP, “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”

No other information was shared on a memorial. Lynn’s last post on social media was two days ago where she shared a Bible verse. “Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God. John 3:20-21”

Lynn won three Grammys and eight Country Music Association Awards. She also became the first female artist to win the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year award in 1972. In addition, she was a member of the Country Music and Songwriters Halls of Fame, and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

Loretta Lynn was a member of the Grand Ole Opry, her last performance was January 21, 2017 at the Ryman where she inducted her sister Crystal Gayle as a member that night. Stories and songs of Loretta’s will be shared by artists playing the Opry all week as the Opry celebrates its 97th birthday. On Saturday, the show will be dedicated to Loretta Lynn.

She had 24 number one singles and has written 160 songs with notable songs like “Coal Miners Daughter,” “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl.” and “Blue Kentucky Girl,” just to name a few.

Artists react to hearing about Lynn’s death.

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace.”- Dolly Parton

“Mama and Loretta Lynn were four years apart, Mama being the oldest. They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal.”- Reba McEntire

“RIP Miss Loretta. I find it very difficult to put your beautiful soul, talent and friendship into words right now.. so I will use the ones you said to me and so many others, so many times..’I love you honey'”- Kid Rock

“The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at beginning of my career. I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was.. in a big sparkly dress.. laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done.. This is one of my most favorite stories to tell. I think it sums up her personality pretty well. She was a cantankerous little pistol.. friendly and sweet.. never afraid to be herself and speak her mind. Over the years, I have had the honor of singing for her.. and also with her..in some of the most special moments of my career.”- Carrie Underwood

“Loretta Lynn was a trailblazer for women, a country music icon, and a beacon of light to all those around her. We will miss you, Loretta. Your legacy will live on forever here at the Mother Church.”- Ryman Auditorium

“60 years of Opry membership, countless memories, songs and stories. Our Opry family turns to music when words fail. Thank you for all you’ve given to the Opry.” – Grand Ole Opry