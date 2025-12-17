Country Icon Trace Adkins to Headline Ryman Auditorium

MULTI-PLATINUM entertainer Trace Adkins announces the upcoming Trace Adkins 30th Anniversary Tour — a full-throttle U.S. headline run kicking off on January 16 at Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, AL. The 24-date trek will celebrate three decades of towering success since the Country icon delivered his PLATINUM-certified debut album Dreamin’ Out Loud. See below for the full list of tour dates and cities.

Tickets for the Trace Adkins 30th Anniversary Tour will be available via an artist pre-sale beginning today (December 16) at 10 a.m. local time. The public on-sale will begin Friday (December 19) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up for pre-sales and purchase tickets by visiting the TOUR page at traceadkins.com.

“I recently read that if you lined up all the Country music artists who ‘break through at all,’ the majority cluster tightly around 5-7 years of an active career. Only about 10% have a career spanning 20 years,” shares Adkins. “As I embark on my 30th year of touring, I find myself in the single-digit percentile of artists. I am humbled that my fans and promoters have let me do this for so long. Hope to see you one more time in 2026.”

With dates currently scheduled through September 19 at Hollywood Casino in Charles Town, WV, the Trace Adkins 30th Anniversary Tour will include two nights at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium (May 22 and 23). With stops in cities all throughout the South, Midwest, Mountain West, and Mid-Atlantic, the tour will also find Adkins taking the stage at iconic venues like Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth (March 7), The St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, FL (April 16), and Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, WY (July 22), as well as the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson, KS (on September 11). Known for his hard-charging live show, the Louisiana legend will serve up a setlist loaded with good-time barnburners, heartfelt ballads, and other timeless standouts from his hit-packed catalog.

Released in June 1996, Dreamin’ Out Loud marked an auspicious start to Adkins’ powerhouse career. Along with climbing to No. 1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart (and landing in the Top 10 on the Top Country Albums tally), the trailblazing LP delivered massive hits like his No. 1 smash “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing” and “Every Light In The House” (a Top 5 entry on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs). Over the years, Adkins has cemented his legacy by racking up 40 hit singles on Country radio, including all-time classics like the PLATINUM-certified “Ladies Love Country Boys,” 2X PLATINUM “You’re Gonna Miss This,” and 3X PLATINUM “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.”

