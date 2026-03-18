Country for a Cause Returns to 3rd & Lindsley

Darin & Brooke Aldridge, John Berry, Allie Colleen, Linda Davis, Hannah Dasher, Ty Herndon, Jake Hoot, Dani-elle Kleha, The Kody Norris Show, The Malpass Brothers, Neal McCoy, Makenzie Phipps, Mark Wills, and more will join hosts, T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang along with Devon O’Day for the 12th Annual Country For A Cause at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley, Wednesday, June 3 at 6:30 PM benefitting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. The show is presented by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms. Tickets are on sale now and are $55 for general admission, with a VERY limited number of VIP tables available.

To purchase tickets, visit HERE.

“We are beyond excited to host Country For A Cause once again. It’s truly incredible to see the lineup this year, our most varied yet. We’re bringing together legendary artists, rising stars, and you never know who may stop in. This is going to be an unforgettable show!” – T.G. Sheppard & Kelly Lang

“It’s almost time for another incredible Country For A Cause Concert, the ‘unofficial’ kickoff to CMA Fest,” shares Sherri Forrest, President of Country For A Cause. “The buzz is already building, and VIP tickets have sold out in under five minutes in past years, so fans will want to be ready. We have an amazing lineup planned, and we’re so thankful for the support of Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms, along with our artists, volunteers, and fans who help us raise thousands of dollars each year for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.”

Click for More Events

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email